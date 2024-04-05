Drouin scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Wild.

Drouin put the Avs ahead 2-1 with a power-play marker in the first period before adding a second tally in the opening minute of the second, deflecting a Nathan MacKinnon shot past Filip Gustavsson to extend the lead to 3-1. Drouin would pick up a third point with an assist on a MacKinnon goal in the third. The 29-year-old Drouin has five goals and 13 points in his last nine games while skating on Colorado's top line. He's up 17 goals and 51 points, two shy of a career high, through 73 games this season.