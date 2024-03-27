Drouin returned to the first line and had one shot on net in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Drouin's recent burst of offense, which included two goals and three points in Sunday's comeback win over Pittsburgh, prompted a move to the top line Tuesday. It paid immediate dividends on the opening shift, when Drouin kept the puck in the Montreal zone, leading to Nathan MacKinnon's tally 43 seconds in. He didn't get an assist, but the goal doesn't happen without Drouin. The forward entered the game with eight points over the previous four contests.