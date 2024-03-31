Drouin scored a goal on five shots and logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Drouin, perched at the side of the net, redirected a feed from Nathan MacKinnon for Colorado's first goal. He later assisted on Artturi Lehkonen's power-play tally, giving Drouin his fourth multi-point game in the last six contests. He's become a significant part of the Avalanche's surge toward a postseason berth, which they clinched with Saturday's victory, the Avs' 12th win over the last 15 games. Drouin has five goals and 11 assists during that stretch.