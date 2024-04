Annunen will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Thursday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Annunen will get the final start of the regular season Thursday, paving the way for Alexandar Georgiev to play all, if not the majority of the playoff games. Annunen has been terrific in a back up role, going 7-4-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .925 save percentage this season. The Oilers have scored 293 goals, fourth best in the NHL.