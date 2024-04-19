Annunen stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Edmonton.

It was another strong effort from Annunen, who held the Oilers to a lone power-play marker in the first period en route to a win in the regular-season finale. The 24-year-old netminder went 4-2-0 in his final seven games, posting a .926 save percentage. He'll finish the year 8-4-1 with an impressive .928 save percentage and 2.25 GAA. While Alexandar Georgiev figures to be Colorado's primary starter in the playoffs, Annunen has proven to be a more than capable backup option.