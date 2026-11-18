Annunen stopped 14 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Annunen was pulled after giving up two goals early in the second period following a four-goal first frame by Minnesota. Prior to Tuesday, Annunen had looked good in winning four straight outings, but this was always going to be a tough task. He's now 4-2-0 with a 4.00 GAA and an .863 save percentage over six starts. Consistency will be key for Annunen moving forward, though he'll likely have to settle for limited playing time as Juuse Saros' backup.