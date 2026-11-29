Annunen turned aside 32 of 34 shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Annunen was a big factor for the Predators in Saturday's close win, as he allowed just one goal in the first 55 minutes of regulation before conceding just once more down the stretch. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder now holds a 5-2-0 record, a 3.67 GAA and an .878 save percentage over eight appearances this season. While two outings have inflated his GAA, Annunen has yielded just two goals or less in four of his seven full appearances this season. He's best considered a matchup-dependent spot start in deep fantasy leagues moving forward.