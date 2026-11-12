Annunen stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Annunen was able to help the Predators prevail in a matchup between the two hottest teams in the league coming into the day. This was the Finnish netminder's fourth straight win, though he has allowed at least two goals in each of those games. He's up to 4-1-0 on the year with a 3.13 GAA and an .886 save percentage over five starts. Annunen's uptick in playing time is good for him, but Juuse Saros will continue to see at least a slightly majority of the starts. The Predators are set to visit the Golden Knights on Friday.