Annunen stopped eight of 11 shots after replacing Alexandar Georgiev late in the first period of Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Jets.

The 24-year-old backup netminder didn't have much more success than Georgiev did as the Avs sleepwalked their way through the afternoon contest. Annunen has been playing better that Colorado's starter of late though, going 4-2-0 in seven outings over the last month with a 2.36 GAA and .921 save percentage, and coach Jared Bednar could have a tough decision to make in the crease when the playoffs begin.