Annunen (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Annunen probably had a decent chance to start Game 2 but his continued illness will see him once again missing from the bench. In the meantime, Ivan Prosvetov will serve as the No. 2 option behind Alexandar Georgiev against the Jets on Tuesday. If Georgiev struggles again, after giving up seven goals on 23 shots in Game 1, Annunen could challenge for the starting gig if healthy enough to play in Game 3 on Friday.