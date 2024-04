Annunen (illness) will not dress Sunday against the Jets, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Arvid Holm will replace Annunen as Alexandar Georgiev's backup. Annunen went 8-4-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .928 save percentage during the regular season. An update on his status should be available before Game 2 against Winnipeg on Tuesday.