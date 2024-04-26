Annunen (illness) will back up Alexandar Georgiev on Friday versus Winnipeg, per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.

Annunen missed the first two games of the series with an illness, but he is well enough to sit on the bench as Georgiev's backup netminder. Annunen was 8-4-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 14 regular-season appearances.