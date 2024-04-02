Annunen gave up three goals on 24 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Annunen was able to stop the first 12 shots of the contest but then he let in three consecutive markers in the second frame that wound up to be too much for the Avalanche. Although it was a poor showing for Annunen, he had been strong recently in a backup role as he had won four out of his previous five games. Fantasy managers should expect to see No. 1 netminder Alexander Georgiev between the pipes when Colorado face the Wild on Thursday in the first half of a back-to-back that also includes Friday's game in Edmonton.