MacDermid scored a goal, levied four hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

MacDermid tallied just 1:40 into the game, his first since he scored a game-winner versus the Wild on Nov. 24. The 29-year-old also took a third-period penalty that led to the Ducks' second goal. MacDermid has two goals on three shots while adding nine PIM and 11 hits over six contests this season. His 6:27 of ice time Tuesday was a season high -- there are virtually no fantasy formats where a player in as limited a role as MacDermid can generate value.