MacDermid was not available Sunday against the Islanders due to a lower-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
MacDermid was injured sometime during Saturday's tilt with Ottawa and will miss at least one game as a result. The 29-year-old has one assist in 10 games since joining the Devils.
