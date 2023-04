Eller logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Eller has just two points over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old center has played a fairly quiet role as the Avalanche's third-line center since the trade deadline. For the season, he's produced 21 points, 129 shots on net, 93 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 80 appearances between Colorado and Washington.