O'Connor (lower body) could play at some point during the Avalanche's second-round series versus Vegas, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

O'Connor underwent surgery in late April to address a lower-body injury, but he's evidently ahead of schedule in his recovery. The 24-year-old forward will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining Colorado's lineup, so look for that announcement to precede his return to action. O'Connor picked up five points in 22 contests during the regular season.