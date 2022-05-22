O'Connor scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

O'Connor replaced Nico Sturm on the Avalanche's fourth line, and head coach Jared Bednar's move paid almost immediate dividends. The 25-year-old O'Connor tallied 10:57 into the first period, just seconds after the Avalanche finished killing a penalty. The forward had 24 points in a team-high 81 games during the regular season, though it's expected he'll only see a limited role while he's in the lineup. The goal Saturday was his first point to go with seven hits and a plus-3 rating through four playoff contests.