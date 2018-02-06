Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Game-time call Tuesday
Rantanen (undisclosed) will test out his injury in pregame warmups before determining his availability for Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Marc Moser of Altitude 950 reports.
Rantanen is only considered day-to-day with the ailment, so his absence shouldn't last long even if he's eventually ruled out of Tuesday's affair. Another update approximately 15-20 minutes before the game should confirm the winger's status, potentially leaving a gaping void up front. If unavailable, A.J. Greer should draw into the lineup.
