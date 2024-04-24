Rantanen posted an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Rantanen has three helpers and nine hits over the first two contests of the playoffs. The 27-year-old winger continues to thrive in a top-six role, and he should get his looks throughout the postseason. Rantanen had 10 points in Colorado's seven-game playoff run last spring, so he's no stranger to contributing at this time of year.