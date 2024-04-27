Rantanen notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Rantanen has been all playmaker in the postseason with five helpers over three contests. He's added six shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating while playing in his familiar roles on the top line and first power-play unit. Rantanen has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak, which he'll look to keep rolling in Sunday's Game 4.