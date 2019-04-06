Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Hopeful for playoffs

Coach Jared Bednar relayed Saturday that he's "hopeful" Rantanen will be featured in the playoffs, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear exactly when Rantanen will return, but Bednar's comments Saturday can be construed as saying he may not be available immediately to begin the postseason. The team certainly hopes to get him back sooner rather than later, as the Avs will need his 87 points -- 31 goals and 56 assists -- to keep pace with the high-powered Sharks.