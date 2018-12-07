Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: League leader on long streak
Rantanen stretched his point streak to 10 games Thursday with a goal in a 5-2 win over the Panthers.
He leads the NHL with 47 points. Rantanen has 18 points, including 13 assists, on his current streak. He shows no sign of slowing down and is among the fantasy elite. Use with confidence.
