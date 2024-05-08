Rantanen logged two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Stars in Game 1.

Rantanen set up Cale Makar's power-play marker midway through the second period before grabbing the primary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's game-tying goal 39 seconds into the third. The 27-year-old Rantanen has points in six straight games to start the postseason, recording two goals and nine assists. He posted 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) in 80 regular-season contests.