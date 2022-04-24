Rantanen (illness) is not in Sunday's lineup against Winnipeg, per the NHL's media site.

Rantanen has now missed three straight games while battling an illness. Colorado has just three games left in the regular season after Sunday's tilt so the team likely isn't in a rush to bring him back if he's not at 100 percent. The 25-year-old star has 26 points over his last 19 appearances.