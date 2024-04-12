Rantanen (concussion) is likely to return for Saturday's tilt against Winnipeg, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports Friday.

Rantanen has missed the Avalanche's last two games because of the concussion. He has 40 goals and 102 points in 77 appearances this season. Although Rantanen typically serves on the top line, he's projected to instead play on the second unit alongside Valeri Nichushkin and Casey Mittelstadt. Colorado might be experimenting with splitting up Nathan MacKinnon and Rantanen in an attempt to spread out their offense ahead of the playoffs. Even if Colorado goes through with that plan, MacKinnon and Rantanen should still share the ice on the power play.