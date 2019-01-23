Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Rare pointless outing

Rantanen went minus-2 without a point in Monday's loss to the Predators.

Rantanen was bothered by a minor lower-body injury heading into this matchup, but it wasn't enough to keep the 22-year-old off the ice. Entering this game, Rantanen had just nine pointless games, which is the same number of times he posted three or more points. He will look to enter the All-Star break on a high note during Wednesday's matchup with the Wild.