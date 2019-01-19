Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Removal was precautionary

Rantanen's removal from Saturday's game against the Kings was due to precautionary reason, according to the Avalanche's official team twitter account.

This is great news for Rantanen's owners, as missing the Art Ross Trophy candidate for any period of time would register as a major blow. It sounds like Rantanen has a good chance of returning at the first available opportunity Monday against Nashville, but interested parties should still keep their eyes peeled for more concrete news on that front.