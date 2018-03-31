Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies two points
Rantanen scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 5-0 win over the Blackhawks on Friday.
This ended a three-game scoreless jag for Rantanen, which is significant for him this season. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous breakout campaign, as he now has 28 goals and 54 assists in 77 games. Additionally, both of his points in this one came on the power play. That gives the Finn 33 points with the extra man.
