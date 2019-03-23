Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Will remain out Sunday

Rantanen (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks.

He sat out of Saturday's contest versus the Blackhawks, and now he's confirmed to miss both games in the series. Coach Jared Bednar said Rantanen's status is still day-to-day, so the 22-year-old will look to get back into the lineup for Wednesday's home game versus Vegas.

