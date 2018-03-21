Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds two more assists

MacKinnon extended his point streak to 13 games with a pair of helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesdays win over Chicago.

MacKinnon's monstrous tear continues and he's now up to 38 goals and 91 points in 65 games. The 22-year-old has taken his Hart campaign to another level and is unstoppable right now. He's racked up 29 points of his points with the man advantage and hasn't gone more than one game without recording a point since late-December. The first-line center is as good as it gets in fantasy.