MacKinnon logged two assists, seven shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

MacKinnon helped out on both of Mikko Rantanen's tallies in the third period. Through five playoff outings, MacKinnon has racked up two goals, seven assists, 24 shots on net, five hits and a plus-5 rating. He's served as more of a playmaker for Valeri Nichushkin, who had seven goals while serving in a top-line role during the first round. Regardless of how he gets his offense, MacKinnon figures to be heavily involved in the Avalanche's progress in the playoffs.