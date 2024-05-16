MacKinnon scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen set up each other's goals in the contest. The goal was MacKinnon's first since Game 1 of the second round, though he's still managed five points over as many contests in the series. He's at four goals, 10 helpers, 40 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 10 playoff appearances.