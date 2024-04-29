Share Video

Link copied!

MacKinnon notched two assists and added three shots on net in Sunday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg.

MacKinnon provided two power-play assists in the second period to help give the Avalanche a 4-1 lead going into the third period. He added one hit, three shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in 20:56 of ice time. Including the regular season, MacKinnon is on a six-game point streak, scoring two goals and adding eight assists over that span. Colorado will be on the the road this Tuesday when they face the Jets in game five.

More News