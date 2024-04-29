MacKinnon notched two assists and added three shots on net in Sunday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg.

MacKinnon provided two power-play assists in the second period to help give the Avalanche a 4-1 lead going into the third period. He added one hit, three shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in 20:56 of ice time. Including the regular season, MacKinnon is on a six-game point streak, scoring two goals and adding eight assists over that span. Colorado will be on the the road this Tuesday when they face the Jets in game five.