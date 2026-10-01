MacKinnon scored twice on eight shots, added five PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

MacKinnon was slinging the puck in midseason form, and one of his two goals came on the power play. He also fought Brandt Clarke in the third period as the game got contentious. MacKinnon won't be a steady source of grit, but fantasy managers had him in contention for the No. 1 pick because of his elite scoring skills. He's coming off a career-high 53 goals in the regular season last year, and he added 74 assists and 350 shots on net. He's one of a handful of players who can regularly come anywhere near those marks on a yearly basis.