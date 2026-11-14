MacKinnon (lower body) will not play in Saturday's road contest against the Canadiens, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

MacKinnon is slated to miss his first game of the 2026-27 season after sustaining a lower-body injury in Thursday's outing against the Senators. Colorado will be without two of their offensive engines Saturday, as Cale Makar is also expected to miss Saturday's game in addition to MacKinnon. The 31-year-old center has been excellent when healthy this season, compiling 10 goals, 30 points, a plus-6 rating and 71 shots on net over 20 appearances. With the team's superstar center sidelined, Gavin Brindley is the top candidate to see an elevated role Saturday against the Canadiens. MacKinnon's next chance to return is Wednesday's clash in Utah.