MacKinnon (lower body) has been evaluated by a specialist and is expected to miss the next 12 weeks, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports Saturday.

MacKinnon wouldn't be ready until mid-February if that timetable proves to be accurate. It can't be overstated how important MacKinnon is to the Avalanche. He finished each of the previous four regular seasons with over 110 points, and he was well on his way towards another elite campaign after scoring 10 goals and 30 points through 20 appearances. Brock Nelson and Nazem Kadri are serving as the Avalanche's top two centers while MacKinnon is unavailable.