MacKinnon will make his first and only preseason appearance Friday against the Jets, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

MacKinnon didn't appear in Colorado's first two preseason games, but he'll suit up Friday before sitting again Saturday against the Mammoth. Despite his limited appearances during the preseason, the 31-year-old is healthy ahead of the regular season and is in line for a massive workload once again after he recorded 53 goals, 74 assists, 64 hits, 39 PIM and 35 blocked shots while averaging 22:16 of ice time across 80 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.