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Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Good to go for Game 4

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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MacKinnon (lower body) will play against Vegas on Tuesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

MacKinnon had one assist, five shots on net, two hits and one blocked shot in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Vegas in Game 3. He sustained the injury in the second period of Sunday's defeat, but managed to stay in the game. Even though he probably isn't fully healthy, he could still make an impact. Colorado needs to win in Game 4 to stay alive in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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