MacKinnon registered three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

After showing off his scoring skills with two goals in the season opener, MacKinnon demonstrated some playmaking in this contest. He's added 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through two appearances. He won't put up multiple points every game, but that's something he did in 42 of his 80 regular-season outings last year, which makes him as close to a sure thing as there is in fantasy hockey.