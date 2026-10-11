MacKinnon scored twice Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Toronto. He fired eight shots.

He ripped both goals in a 4:28 span of the first period to put the Avs up 2-1. MacKinnon has 10 points, including five goals, and 23 shots in five games. The pace is almost impossible to maintain, but Mack should easily top the century mark like he has the last four seasons. MacKinnon sits in a tie with Auston Matthews for fifth in NHL scoring, behind Connor McDavid (13), Evan Bouchard and Jack Eichel (12) and William Nylander (11).