MacKinnon posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

MacKinnon set up a Josh Manson tally on a breakaway out of the penalty box late in the second period. The helper was MacKinnon's third point over two playoff contests so far, and he's added six shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The superstar center has 16 points over 10 outings in April and remains the focal point of the Avalanche's offense.