MacKinnon supplied an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

MacKinnon was silenced in Game 2, ending an eight-game point streak. The 28-year-old was able to contribute the primary assist on Mikko Rantanen's goal in Game 3, though the Avalanche did little else on offense. MacKinnon is up to 12 points, 34 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through eight playoff contests, with six of his points coming on the power play.