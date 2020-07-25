MacKinnon (undisclosed) is practicing normally Saturday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
MacKinnon missed practice Thursday and Friday with an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be good to go ahead of Sunday's flight to Edmonton. The Hart Trophy finalist will center Colorado's top line and first power-play unit during the playoffs.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Misses practice•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Joins Phase 2 skates•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Facing 1-2 week absence•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Injured Monday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Three-point outing Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Reaches 90-point threshold•