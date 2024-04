MacKinnon picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

MacKinnon grabbed an assist on Mikko Rantanen's first-period goal before adding a second helper on Valeri Nichushkin's power-play marker later in the frame. It was an appropriate finish to an outstanding campaign from MacKinnon. He'll finish with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games, good for second most in the league behind Nikita Kucherov.