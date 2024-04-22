MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

MacKinnon had six goals and 11 helpers over the last nine games of the regular season. The 28-year-old center fell short of the Art Ross Trophy, but he still had a career year with 51 goals, 89 assists, 405 shots on net and a plus-35 rating over 82 contests. MacKinnon will look to continue leading the Avalanche's offense in the postseason, though the team will need stronger goaltending to get through the gauntlet that is the Central Division quadrant of the bracket over the first two rounds.