Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues incredible hot streak
MacKinnon recorded two goals, three points and 11 shots on goal in a 5-1 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.
The 22-year-old is insanely hot, scoring 13 goals in the last 12 games. During that stretch, he also has 24 points. Hot streaks like this always yield higher than normal shooting percentages, but MacKinnon's isn't all that high at 18.8 percent during this hot streak. Of course, recording 11 shots per game helps and indicates that MacKinnon's incredible run isn't just a product of luck and should continue through the rest of the season. MacKinnon has been playing at a high level for a long time too, as he has 27 goals and 56 points in 34 games since Dec. 14.
