Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told reporters "he assumes MacKinnon will miss a few games" Friday, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

Colorado will face Anaheim in the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday and it sounds like MacKinnon won't be ready to return. The 25-year-old center will also likely be considered questionable for Monday's contest against the Coyotes. He's racked up 22 points in 19 games this season.