MacKinnon had a hat trick and an assist in Colorado's 4-3 victory over Nashville on Friday.

MacKinnon earned his sixth career hat trick. This was also the fourth time he's recorded at least three points in the span of seven games, so it's fair to say he's red hot going into the playoffs. His heroics in Colorado's regular-season finale pushed him up to 42 goals this campaign, surpassing the career high of 41 he set in 2018-19. MacKinnon's also finished the season with 69 assists, 366 shots, 53 hits and 40 blocks in 71 outings.