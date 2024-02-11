MacKinnon (face) was being evaluated for an injury to his chin sustained in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

MacKinnon fell and went face-first into the ice, prompting his exit from the contest. The 28-year-old was held off the scoresheet for a third straight game as the Avalanche lost 4-0, though his drought follows a span of 29 points in 14 contests. More information on MacKinnon's status should be available prior to Tuesday's game versus the Capitals.